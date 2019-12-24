Vinci SA (EPA:DG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vinci SA (EPA:DG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €101.00 ($117.44).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. HSBC set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($124.42) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of DG opened at €98.64 ($114.70) on Tuesday. Vinci has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($103.26). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €99.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €95.84.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

