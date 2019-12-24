Piper Jaffray Companies Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of U.S. Silica in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Watson now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.53). Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for U.S. Silica’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SLCA. Barclays cut shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cowen lowered shares of U.S. Silica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $18.72. The company has a market cap of $426.71 million, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $361.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.08 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio is 15.82%.

In related news, Director Charles W. Shaver acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.37 per share, for a total transaction of $53,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $179,290 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 81.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 155.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 29.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,639 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

