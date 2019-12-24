FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Cathay General Bancorp Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a report issued on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.46. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.07 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 34.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $38.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.89 and a 12 month high of $40.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.13%.

In related news, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $185,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 17,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $675,993.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 43,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,224.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,469 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,224. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 101.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

