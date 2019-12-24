89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of ($35.76) Per Share

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of 89bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Svb Leerink analyst P. Sarraf now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($35.76) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($6.08). Svb Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for 89bio’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ETNB. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on 89bio in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on 89bio in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

ETNB stock opened at $26.88 on Monday. 89bio has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $46.19.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($30.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($29.43).

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 837,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,612,500.00. Also, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii bought 575,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,525,000.00.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Earnings History and Estimates for 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)

