Brokers Issue Forecasts for Fortress Biotech’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for Fortress Biotech in a report released on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 143.08% and a negative return on equity of 131.74%. The business had revenue of $9.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 million.

FBIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Dawson James assumed coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of FBIO opened at $2.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.55. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $174.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 18,351 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 65,243 shares during the period. 11.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TCF Financial Co.’s Q4 2019 Earnings
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TCF Financial Co.’s Q4 2019 Earnings
FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Cathay General Bancorp Issued By Wedbush
FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Cathay General Bancorp Issued By Wedbush
89bio Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of Per Share
89bio Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of Per Share
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Fortress Biotech’s FY2019 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Fortress Biotech’s FY2019 Earnings
Wedbush Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Corp
Wedbush Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Corp
Carnival Corp to Post FY2019 Earnings of $4.31 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts
Carnival Corp to Post FY2019 Earnings of $4.31 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report