Brokers Issue Forecasts for Fortress Biotech’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for Fortress Biotech in a report released on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 143.08% and a negative return on equity of 131.74%. The business had revenue of $9.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 million.

FBIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Dawson James assumed coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of FBIO opened at $2.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.55. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $174.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 18,351 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 65,243 shares during the period. 11.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

