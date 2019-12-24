Wedbush Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Umpqua in a report released on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UMPQ. Raymond James set a $17.00 price objective on Umpqua and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Stephens set a $16.00 target price on shares of Umpqua and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Umpqua from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $17.85 on Monday. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $317.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 57.53%.

In other Umpqua news, Director Susan F. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,350.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

