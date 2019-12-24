Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $4.31 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Carnival in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will earn $4.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.33. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Carnival’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

CCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Standpoint Research raised shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Carnival from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Carnival from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $51.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.80. Carnival has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $59.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $204,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Carnival by 12,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,311,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,507 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 22.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,734,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,980 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival in the second quarter worth about $58,188,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 131.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,100,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 34.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,960,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,998,000 after purchasing an additional 757,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

