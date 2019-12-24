LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) & Penske Automotive Group (NASDAQ:PAG) Head to Head Survey

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) and LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Penske Automotive Group and LMP Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penske Automotive Group 1.91% 16.40% 3.38% LMP Automotive N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Penske Automotive Group and LMP Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penske Automotive Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 LMP Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A

Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus target price of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.42%. Given Penske Automotive Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Penske Automotive Group is more favorable than LMP Automotive.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.6% of Penske Automotive Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.6% of Penske Automotive Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Penske Automotive Group and LMP Automotive’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penske Automotive Group $22.79 billion 0.18 $471.00 million $5.34 9.49 LMP Automotive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Penske Automotive Group has higher revenue and earnings than LMP Automotive.

Summary

Penske Automotive Group beats LMP Automotive on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand. The company also engages in the sale of new and used motor vehicles of approximately 40 brands; and provision of vehicle services and collision repair services. In addition, it is involved in the sale and placement of third-party finance and insurance products, third-party extended service and maintenance contracts, and replacement and aftermarket automotive products. Further, the company distributes commercial vehicles and parts to a network of approximately 70 dealership locations, including 9 company-owned retail commercial vehicle dealerships. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 345 automotive retail franchises, of which 154 franchises are located in the United States; and 191 franchises are located outside of the United States primarily in the United Kingdom. The company also operated 20 dealership locations of heavy and medium duty trucks, offering primarily Freightliner and Western Star branded trucks, as well as a range of used trucks, and services and parts. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles. Its fleet consists of 215 automobiles, including 40 are available to drivers for rideshare applications. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Plantation, Florida.

