FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Schlumberger in a research note issued on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Herbert now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.44. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLB. Bank of America set a $43.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $40.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.56. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 259,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,310,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2,526.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 6,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 68,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $681,601.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $792,741.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,614 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

