Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.14. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

OXY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $39.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.57. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $68.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 52.4% during the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.54 per share, for a total transaction of $227,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Klesse purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.09 per share, with a total value of $228,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,442.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 40,900 shares of company stock worth $1,620,829 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

