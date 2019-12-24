NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:NWH)

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a report released on Thursday, December 19th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.78.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12 month low of C$10.34 and a 12 month high of C$11.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an open?ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objectives are to manage its investments to provide stable, sustainable and growing cash flows through investments in healthcare real estate across the globe; build a diversified, growth?oriented global portfolio of healthcare properties based on an initial portfolio of investments in Australasia, Brazil, Germany and Canada; capitalize on internal growth and seek accretive healthcare real estate acquisition opportunities in its target international markets, with a focus on Australasia, Brazil, Germany and Canada; grow the value of its assets and maximize the long?term value of its Trust Units through its management, and provide predictable and growing cash distributions per unit, on a tax?efficient basis.

