FY2019 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Decreased by Analyst

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for SVB Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $21.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $21.50. Wedbush also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.16. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 33.95%. The firm had revenue of $814.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $250.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.67.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $252.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.35. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $177.70 and a one year high of $259.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total transaction of $590,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,000.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.48, for a total transaction of $1,127,241.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,328 shares of company stock worth $3,652,381. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,042,000 after purchasing an additional 783,083 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 400.0% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 500,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,460,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22,290.6% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 276,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,054,000 after purchasing an additional 275,066 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,247.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,259,000 after purchasing an additional 231,904 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 75.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,708,000 after buying an additional 179,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.