Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Valero Energy Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Valero Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $5.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.93 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VLO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.03.

VLO opened at $95.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $68.81 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.48.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Valero Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

