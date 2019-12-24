KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Lennox International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the construction company will earn $11.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.30. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.07). Lennox International had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 199.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on LII. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $260.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lennox International from $256.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.64.

NYSE LII opened at $244.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.53. Lennox International has a one year low of $203.63 and a one year high of $298.49.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lennox International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,432,000 after buying an additional 15,160 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 29.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 159,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,966,000 after acquiring an additional 36,679 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 138,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 105,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 8,095 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $2,008,045.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,432,459.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total value of $253,030.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,073 shares of company stock valued at $4,519,744. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

