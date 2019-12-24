FY2019 Earnings Forecast for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Issued By Wedbush

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research report issued on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.82. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KEY. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $20.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.31. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.77%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $171,936.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Beth E. Mooney sold 437,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $8,001,832.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,662,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,392,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 670,702 shares of company stock valued at $12,328,208 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.