FY2019 EPS Estimates for Wendys Co Reduced by Piper Jaffray Companies (NASDAQ:WEN)

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wendys in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WEN. Stephens set a $24.00 price target on shares of Wendys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim lowered Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wendys from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wendys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.42. Wendys has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Wendys had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $437.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

In other Wendys news, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $279,368.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,333.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $6,054,862.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,618,518.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,762 shares of company stock worth $6,409,994. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Wendys by 65.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Wendys in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wendys during the third quarter worth about $113,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Wendys during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Wendys in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Earnings History and Estimates for Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN)

