FY2019 EPS Estimates for Wendys Co Reduced by Piper Jaffray Companies (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wendys in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WEN. Stephens set a $24.00 price target on shares of Wendys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim lowered Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wendys from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wendys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.42. Wendys has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Wendys had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $437.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

In other Wendys news, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $279,368.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,333.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $6,054,862.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,618,518.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,762 shares of company stock worth $6,409,994. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Wendys by 65.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Wendys in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wendys during the third quarter worth about $113,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Wendys during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Wendys in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

