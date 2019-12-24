Gear Energy Ltd (TSE:GXE) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Gear Energy Ltd (TSE:GXE) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for Gear Energy in a report released on Thursday, December 19th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the year. Beacon Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Gear Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$32.46 million during the quarter.

GXE has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Gear Energy from C$0.85 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

TSE:GXE opened at C$0.45 on Monday. Gear Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.26 and a 1 year high of C$0.87. The stock has a market cap of $96.13 million and a P/E ratio of 7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.48.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd. acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

