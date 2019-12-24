Reviewing Windstream (OTCMKTS:WINMQ) and SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)

Windstream (OTCMKTS:WINMQ) and SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Windstream and SoftBank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windstream -66.61% N/A -8.33% SoftBank Group 21.79% 20.32% 5.06%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Windstream and SoftBank Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windstream 0 0 0 0 N/A SoftBank Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

SoftBank Group has a consensus price target of $20.90, indicating a potential downside of 0.78%. Given SoftBank Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SoftBank Group is more favorable than Windstream.

Risk and Volatility

Windstream has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoftBank Group has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Windstream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of SoftBank Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Windstream shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Windstream and SoftBank Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Windstream $5.71 billion 0.00 -$723.00 million N/A N/A SoftBank Group $86.63 billion 1.01 $12.71 billion $2.84 7.42

SoftBank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Windstream.

Summary

SoftBank Group beats Windstream on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings, Inc. provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up. It also offers consumer video services; premium broadband and video entertainment services under the Kinetic brand; voice and Web conferencing products; and advanced hosted-voice, network management, and business continuity services, as well as owns and operates cable television franchises. This segment serves approximately 1.4 million residential and small business customers. The company's Enterprise segment offers integrated voice and data services, which deliver voice and broadband services over a single Internet connection, data transport services, and multi-site networking services; and other data services comprising cloud computing, and collocation and managed services as an alternative to traditional information technology infrastructure. Its Wholesale segment provides network bandwidth to other telecommunications carriers, network operators, and content providers; fiber-to-the-tower connections to support the wireless backhaul market; voice and data carrier services to other communications providers and large scale purchasers; and special access services and time division multiplexing private line transport. The company's Consumer CLEC segment offers traditional voice and long-distance services, nationwide Internet access services, and dial-up and high-speed, as well as online backup and various email services. Windstream Holdings, Inc. also leases and sells broadband modems and home networking gateways; and sells computers and phones. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas. On February 25, 2019, Windstream Holdings, Inc. along with its 202 affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices. The Sprint segment offers mobile communications and fixed-line telecommunications services; and leases and sells mobile devices and accessories. The Yahoo Japan segment is involved in Internet advertising, e-commerce, and membership service businesses. The Distribution segment distributes mobile devices; and sells PC software, peripherals, and mobile device accessories. The ARM segment designs microprocessor intellectual property and related technology; and sells software tools. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund segment is involved in investment activities. Further, the company operates professional baseball team, as well as manages and maintains baseball stadium and other sports facilities; provides visual, audio, and data content distribution services; generates, supplies, and sells electricity from renewable energy sources; operates IT information site; offers solutions and services for online businesses; and operates software site, through which it conducts an online game business for mobile phones and PCs, as well as engages in robotics planning, development, and marketing activities. SoftBank Group Corp. was formerly known as SoftBank Corp. and changed its name to SoftBank Group Corp. in July 2015. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

