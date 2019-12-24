Financial Survey: Theratechnologies (THTX) & Its Peers

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ: THTX) is one of 597 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Theratechnologies to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Theratechnologies has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Theratechnologies’ rivals have a beta of 1.23, meaning that their average stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

1.3% of Theratechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Theratechnologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theratechnologies -11.57% -14.72% -4.31% Theratechnologies Competitors -2,481.63% -848.61% -32.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Theratechnologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Theratechnologies $45.18 million -$4.66 million -93.00 Theratechnologies Competitors $2.10 billion $223.07 million -4.28

Theratechnologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Theratechnologies. Theratechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Theratechnologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theratechnologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Theratechnologies Competitors 5894 16026 31893 1237 2.52

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 36.62%. Given Theratechnologies’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Theratechnologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Theratechnologies rivals beat Theratechnologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

