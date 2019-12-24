SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) versus Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Financial Review

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) and SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.9% of Cerus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of SurModics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Cerus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of SurModics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Cerus has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SurModics has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cerus and SurModics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus 0 0 3 0 3.00 SurModics 0 2 1 0 2.33

Cerus currently has a consensus target price of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 72.55%. SurModics has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.41%. Given Cerus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cerus is more favorable than SurModics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cerus and SurModics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus $60.91 million 9.79 -$57.56 million ($0.44) -9.66 SurModics $100.08 million 5.74 $7.59 million $0.72 58.93

SurModics has higher revenue and earnings than Cerus. Cerus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SurModics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cerus and SurModics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus -100.38% -100.59% -41.58% SurModics 7.59% 8.48% 6.52%

Summary

SurModics beats Cerus on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion. The company offers INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma, which is designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. Cerus Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

SurModics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets. The Vitro Diagnostics segment provides stabilization products, substrates, antigens, and surface coatings to diagnostics customers; and manufactures or sells components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay and molecular tests, as well as surface coatings to the diagnostic, biomedical research, and life science markets. Surmodics, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

