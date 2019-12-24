Analysts Anticipate Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $586.33 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will report sales of $586.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Generac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $578.30 million and the highest is $593.10 million. Generac reported sales of $563.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $601.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.14 million. Generac had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. Generac’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNRC. Bank of America lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Northcoast Research upped their target price on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 target price on Generac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Generac stock opened at $101.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.12 and a 200-day moving average of $80.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Generac has a twelve month low of $45.43 and a twelve month high of $102.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.34, for a total value of $486,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 675,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,718,419.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Generac by 0.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 347.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

