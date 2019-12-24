Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $319.80 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) will post $319.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $315.20 million to $329.00 million. Hancock Whitney reported sales of $291.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

HWC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens set a $41.00 target price on Hancock Whitney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James raised Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $42.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

HWC stock opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $32.59 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,550 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $228,382.50. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,028 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $85,054.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,821.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 51,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter worth $868,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 603,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 79,363 shares in the last quarter.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

