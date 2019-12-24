Analysts Anticipate Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $524.44 Million

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Equities research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will report sales of $524.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $531.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $516.90 million. Kennametal reported sales of $587.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Kennametal had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $518.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.50 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Kennametal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Kennametal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

NYSE KMT opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.32. Kennametal has a one year low of $27.49 and a one year high of $42.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

In other Kennametal news, VP Ronald L. Port sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $51,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 602,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,273,000 after purchasing an additional 54,154 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 939.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 292,326 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 47,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Earnings History and Estimates for Kennametal (NYSE:KMT)

