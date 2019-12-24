Brokerages Anticipate Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.77 Million

Brokerages expect Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) to announce $60.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navios Maritime Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.84 million. Navios Maritime Partners posted sales of $57.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will report full year sales of $218.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $212.95 million to $224.81 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $273.72 million, with estimates ranging from $272.89 million to $274.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Navios Maritime Partners.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.33. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $63.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.07 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NMM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Navios Maritime Partners from $33.75 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. 14.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NMM opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.93. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The company has a market cap of $197.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.88.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

