Regis Healthcare (ASX:REG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.45

Regis Healthcare Ltd (ASX:REG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Sunday . The stock traded as low as A$2.45 ($1.74) and last traded at A$2.53 ($1.79), with a volume of 945008 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$2.53 ($1.79).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.89 million and a PE ratio of 14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.80.

Regis Healthcare Company Profile (ASX:REG)

Regis Healthcare Limited provides residential aged care services in Australia. It operates through Queensland/Northern Territory, New South Wales, Victoria/South Australia/Tasmania, and Western Australia segments. The company offers home care, home help, companionship, and government-funded and private home care services; and aged care services, including ageing-in-place, respite care, specialist dementia care, and palliative care services.

