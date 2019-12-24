First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.53

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.53 and last traded at $60.45, with a volume of 218600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.43.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.2023 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth $458,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 182,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,390,000 after purchasing an additional 32,439 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 34.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 316,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,967,000 after purchasing an additional 81,469 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,794,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 452.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 67,773 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

