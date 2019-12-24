First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.53

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.53 and last traded at $60.45, with a volume of 218600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.43.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.30.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.2023 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
About First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
