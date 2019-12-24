Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.12

Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:TF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.12 and last traded at C$10.08, with a volume of 75850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.05.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TF. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.30 price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.41, a current ratio of 50.58 and a quick ratio of 50.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.63. The stock has a market cap of $835.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.29%.

About Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corporation, a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

