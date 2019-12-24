GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.12

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.12 and last traded at $62.11, with a volume of 23075 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GVDNY shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Friday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average of $56.06.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

