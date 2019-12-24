Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (ASX:DMP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.39

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. (ASX:DMP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Sunday . The company traded as high as A$54.39 ($38.57) and last traded at A$54.20 ($38.44), with a volume of 58159 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$54.20 ($38.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a PE ratio of 39.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$51.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$44.74.

In other news, insider Jack Cowin acquired 23,050,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$47.96 ($34.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,105,524,329.36 ($784,059,808.06).

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Luxembourg, and Germany, as well as franchises retail pizza stores. It operates a network of approximately 2,400 stores.

