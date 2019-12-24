EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.70

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.70 and last traded at $42.70, with a volume of 911 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.47.

Several research firms have weighed in on EDPFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, October 20th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average of $39.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Generation and Supply in Iberia, Regulated Networks in Iberia, EDP Renováveis, and EDP Brasil segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, mini-hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

