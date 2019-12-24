Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.75

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.75 and last traded at $53.73, with a volume of 235500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.70.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Get Diodes alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.88.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $323.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.90 million. Diodes had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 25,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $1,168,986.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,547 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,835.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $1,736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 573,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,438,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,376 shares of company stock worth $6,394,596 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 85.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the second quarter worth approximately $578,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the third quarter worth approximately $853,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.