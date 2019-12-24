Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.75

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.75 and last traded at $53.73, with a volume of 235500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.70.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.
The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.88.
In other news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 25,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $1,168,986.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,547 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,835.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $1,736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 573,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,438,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,376 shares of company stock worth $6,394,596 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 85.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the second quarter worth approximately $578,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the third quarter worth approximately $853,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
Diodes Company Profile (NASDAQ:DIOD)
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.
