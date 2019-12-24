Codan (ASX:CDA) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.39

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Codan Limited (ASX:CDA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Sunday . The stock traded as high as A$7.39 ($5.24) and last traded at A$7.27 ($5.16), with a volume of 25960 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$7.27 ($5.16).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of A$4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01.

In other news, insider Donald McGurk sold 40,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$6.66 ($4.72), for a total value of A$266,806.26 ($189,224.30).

Codan Company Profile (ASX:CDA)

Codan Limited develops rugged and electronics solutions for organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, and governments in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Communications Equipment, Metal Detection, and Tracking Solutions. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communications equipment for high frequency radios and land mobile radios (LMR).

