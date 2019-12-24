Macmahon (ASX:MAH) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.30

Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Sunday . The stock traded as high as A$0.30 ($0.21) and last traded at A$0.29 ($0.20), with a volume of 2048726 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.29 ($0.20).

The firm has a market capitalization of $614.17 million and a PE ratio of 13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$0.24 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.20.

In other Macmahon news, insider Michael Finnegan purchased 134,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$32,955.20 ($23,372.48).

Macmahon Holdings Limited provides mining services to clients in Australia and Southeast Asia. It offers surface mining services, including mine planning and analysis, mine management, drill and blast, bulk and selective mining, crushing and screening, fixed plant maintenance, water management, and equipment operation and maintenance.

