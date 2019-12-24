Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.52

Whitehaven Coal Ltd (ASX:WHC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$2.52 ($1.79) and last traded at A$2.56 ($1.82), with a volume of 3600460 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$2.53 ($1.79).

The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 4.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$2.98 and its 200-day moving average is A$3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Whitehaven Coal Company Profile (ASX:WHC)

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales. The company operates through two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. It operates six mines in North West New South Wales; five open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Rocglen, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

