Xero (ASX:XRO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $84.45

Xero Limited (ASX:XRO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Sunday . The company traded as high as A$84.45 ($59.89) and last traded at A$83.42 ($59.16), with a volume of 191112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$83.42 ($59.16).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$78.76 and its 200-day moving average price is A$66.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion and a PE ratio of -438.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.50.

About Xero (ASX:XRO)

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company worldwide. The company offers Xero, a cloud-based accounting software that connects small businesses to their advisors. It also provides accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, and Xero Cashbook/Ledger; and Xero mobile app.

