Resimac Group (ASX:RMC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.51

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Resimac Group Ltd (ASX:RMC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$1.51 ($1.07) and last traded at A$1.50 ($1.06), with a volume of 300906 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$1.39 ($0.99).

The company has a market capitalization of $609.87 million and a P/E ratio of 12.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,329.38, a quick ratio of 230.73 and a current ratio of 230.78.

In other news, insider Michael Jefferies 29,257 shares of Resimac Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th.

About Resimac Group (ASX:RMC)

Resimac Group Ltd, a non-bank financial institution, provides residential mortgage solutions in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Australian Lending Business, New Zealand Lending Business, and Paywise Business. It offers prime and specialist lending products; and home loans, loans for investors, land and construction loans, and bridging loans, as well as refinancing/debt consolidation services.

