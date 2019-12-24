Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WVE. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Wave Life Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.50.

NASDAQ WVE opened at $15.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $522.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $48.64.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 128.21% and a negative net margin of 1,015.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 6,000 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $194,040.00. Also, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,039 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $920,094.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,955.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,177,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,239,000 after purchasing an additional 458,053 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 39.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 66,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.