Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup set a $141.00 price objective on Wynn Resorts and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.41.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $140.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.38 and a 200-day moving average of $119.43. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $151.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.73). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total transaction of $449,437.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,451 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,152.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $3,004,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,304,477.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,750 shares of company stock worth $9,271,688 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,148 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 128.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 476 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 24.1% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.3% in the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,885 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,311 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $18,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

