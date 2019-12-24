Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on XNCR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xencor from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a hold rating for the company. Leerink Swann dropped their target price on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.90.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 1.38. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a current ratio of 8.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.82.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.40. Xencor had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xencor will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xencor news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 37,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $1,467,944.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 120,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $5,010,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Xencor by 42.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

