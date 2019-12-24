Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is an oil and gas company. It focused on the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids reserves in the Rocky Mountains, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

XOG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They issued an underweight rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Stephens downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Imperial Capital cut Extraction Oil & Gas from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.00.

NASDAQ:XOG opened at $2.07 on Friday. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $196.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.88 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. Equities analysts predict that Extraction Oil & Gas will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOG. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 1.7% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 290,392 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,603 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

