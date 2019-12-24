Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) PT Set at €5.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CEC1. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Commerzbank set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €5.20 ($6.05) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.40 ($6.28).

Get Ceconomy alerts:

ETR CEC1 opened at €5.00 ($5.81) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 million and a P/E ratio of 32.68. Ceconomy has a 52 week low of €3.23 ($3.76) and a 52 week high of €5.75 ($6.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €4.41 and a 200-day moving average of €4.76.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.