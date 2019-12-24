Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) PT Set at €5.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CEC1. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Commerzbank set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €5.20 ($6.05) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.40 ($6.28).

ETR CEC1 opened at €5.00 ($5.81) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 million and a P/E ratio of 32.68. Ceconomy has a 52 week low of €3.23 ($3.76) and a 52 week high of €5.75 ($6.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €4.41 and a 200-day moving average of €4.76.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

Further Reading: Correction

Analyst Recommendations for Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1)

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Xencor Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub
Xencor Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub
Extraction Oil & Gas Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Extraction Oil & Gas Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Ceconomy PT Set at €5.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Ceconomy PT Set at €5.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Takeaway.com Given a €95.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts
Takeaway.com Given a €95.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts
SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement
SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement
Smart Global Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade
Smart Global Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report