SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $97.00 and last traded at $96.46, with a volume of 62518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.70.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0009 per share. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.63 and a 200-day moving average of $84.44.
About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)
SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.
