SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $97.00 and last traded at $96.46, with a volume of 62518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.70.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0009 per share. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.63 and a 200-day moving average of $84.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XBI. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 101.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 4,080,968 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,696,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,929,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 152,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,408,000 after acquiring an additional 83,754 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6,155.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 32,747 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

