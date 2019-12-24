Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $40.00. Barclays currently has a buy rating on the stock. Smart Global traded as high as $37.98 and last traded at $37.83, with a volume of 15254 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SGH. ValuEngine downgraded Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Smart Global in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Smart Global from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Smart Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in Smart Global by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 45.6% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Global in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smart Global by 45.6% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smart Global by 42.9% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $854.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average is $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Smart Global had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smart Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

