Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.98, but opened at $9.27. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Telaria shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 63,063 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TLRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Telaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telaria has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Telaria during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telaria by 1,814.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telaria in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Telaria in the second quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Telaria by 25.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 15,704 shares during the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $431.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 1.64.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. Telaria had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. Telaria’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telaria Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Telaria (NYSE:TLRA)

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

