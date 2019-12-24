Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.98, but opened at $9.27. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Telaria shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 63,063 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TLRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Telaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telaria has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Telaria during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telaria by 1,814.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telaria in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Telaria in the second quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Telaria by 25.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 15,704 shares during the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $431.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 1.64.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. Telaria had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. Telaria’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telaria Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Telaria (NYSE:TLRA)

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors

Receive News & Ratings for Telaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement
SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement
Smart Global Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade
Smart Global Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade
Telaria Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade
Telaria Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade
CalAmp Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade
CalAmp Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade
Neogen Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average Following Insider Selling
Neogen Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average Following Insider Selling
Neoleukin Therapeutics Trading 19.1% Higher After Insider Buying Activity
Neoleukin Therapeutics Trading 19.1% Higher After Insider Buying Activity


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report