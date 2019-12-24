CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.04, but opened at $9.67. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. CalAmp shares last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 812,652 shares traded.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CalAmp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in CalAmp by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in CalAmp in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 184,444 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 58,743 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $330.32 million, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CalAmp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAMP)

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.