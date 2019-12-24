Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average Following Insider Selling

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $66.47 and traded as high as $69.50. Neogen shares last traded at $66.63, with a volume of 8,867 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,334 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $1,614,029.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 232,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,800,087.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Terri A. Morrical sold 7,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $497,485.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,769.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,349 shares of company stock valued at $17,544,416 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEOG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.65.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $101.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.16 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen by 9.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Neogen by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 23,984 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Neogen by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Neogen by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Neogen by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

