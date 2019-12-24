Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Trading 19.1% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) traded up 19.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $13.43 and last traded at $12.72, 1,716,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 905% from the average session volume of 170,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

Specifically, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 3,017,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,347,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman acquired 119,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $999,994.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 26.35, a quick ratio of 26.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.40).

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $57,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $162,000. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

