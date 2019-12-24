RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Shares Up 8.8% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.48, 461,148 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 131% from the average session volume of 199,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Specifically, CEO Brent Robert Rystrom acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,421.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Grain Co Continental bought 3,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,649,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,311,335. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered RiceBran Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 56.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 970,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 27,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 72,778 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.