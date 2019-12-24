Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Trading Up 6.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)’s stock price was up 6.5% on Monday after BWS Financial raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $58.00. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Renewable Energy Group traded as high as $26.62 and last traded at $26.58, approximately 769,851 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 725,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.95.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 76,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $972.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). Renewable Energy Group had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

