Sitime Corp’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on December 31st (NASDAQ:SITM)

Sitime’s (NASDAQ:SITM) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, December 31st. Sitime had issued 4,300,000 shares in its IPO on November 21st. The total size of the offering was $55,900,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SITM. Raymond James started coverage on Sitime in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sitime in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sitime in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sitime in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Sitime in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of SITM opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. Sitime has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist purchased 7,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $130,840.92. Also, insider Arthur D. Chadwick purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $850,500.00.

